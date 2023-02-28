Biden

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden’s approval on the economy is at 34%, a new poll shows.

The rating comes as inflation remains elevated, driving up the costs of all kinds of goods and services for Americans, particularly food and energy costs. Biden has touted unemployment rates, which have remained relatively low.

Gallup released the polling data Tuesday showing that Biden’s overall approval rating sits at 42%, much lower than the 57% approval rating he held upon taking office.

Biden’s work on the pandemic is seen in a better light with a 53% approval rating.

“Biden's approval ratings for his handling of the seven issues are politically polarized, much like his overall job rating,” Gallup said. “Solid majorities of Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing overall and on all of the issues measured, ranging from 62% on immigration to 85% on the coronavirus.”

Biden also received poor marks on his relationship with China and immigration, with 32% and 33% approval ratings, respectively.

Gallup argues Biden’s approval rating figures are too low for Biden to win re-election.

“Although Biden has not formally announced that he will seek reelection, he is expected to do so and would likely need higher approval ratings to win another term,” Gallup said.

