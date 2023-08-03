(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon after his latest, and third, indictment.
The 45-page indictment came down Tuesday via the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where Trump is expected to arrive for his arraignment.
Trump faces four federal charges related to his contesting of the 2020 election and connection to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building. According to the indictment, his latest charges include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction, and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.
“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday.
“The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of 'Justice,' he added. "BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”
Trump also has recently been indicted in two unrelated cases related to payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels and his handling and retention of classified documents after his time as president.
Trump blasted the latest indictment after it was released, calling it part of a “witch hunt.”
“I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday. “IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!
Republicans were quick to criticize the indictment as well, saying it is a politically motivated attempt to go after the Republican frontrunner.
“Yesterday was yet another dark day in America as Joe Biden continues to weaponize his corrupt Department of Justice against his leading political opponent Donald J. Trump,” U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said on social media.
Democrats, though, have backed the indictment, characterizing it as a solemn day for the country.
“This indictment is the most serious and most consequential thus far and will stand as a stark reminder to generations of Americans that no one, including a president of the United States, is above the law,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement earlier this week. “The legal process must continue to move forward without any outside interference.”