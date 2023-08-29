(The Center Square) — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
Scalise called it a "very treatable" form of blood cancer and that he will continue working in Congress.
"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done," Scalise wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer."
Scalise has started treatment, which he said will take several months.
"I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana's First Congressional District," he said. "I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable. I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges."
The news drew well wishes from Scalise' colleagues in Congress.
"There is no stronger fighter than [Steve Scalise]," U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., wrote on X. "Steve is as tough and kind as they come, and he has beaten so many unbeatable odds. The Legend from Louisiana is beloved by his colleagues and America and we know he will fight this next battle with that same resolve. We are proud to stand by to support Steve and his family as they embrace strength and faith in this next challenge."