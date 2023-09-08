(The Center Square) – Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, said Friday she plans to run for re-election next November.
"Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," the California Democrat posted on social media. "Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection – and respectfully ask for your vote."
Pelosi first won election in 1987 and her long career in Washington D.C. has made her one of the nation's most well-known politicians. She also served as U.S. House Speaker twice. First from from 2007 to 2011 and then from 2019 to January 2023, when Republicans took over the majority. Pelosi was the first woman to become Speaker.
During her time as House Speaker, she twice attempted to impeach former President Donald Trump.
After Pelosi stepped down from her leadership post, U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., became the House Minority Leader.
In October 2022, a man broke in Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, with her a hammer.