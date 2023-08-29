(The Center Square) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspended his presidential campaign Tuesday after failing to qualify for the GOP debates.
The 45-year-old long-shot candidate's decision made him the first to drop out of the running for the Republican nomination.
"While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains," Suarez wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Suarez was the only Hispanic candidate in the race.
"I will continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community – the fastest-growing voting group in our country," he wrote. "The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America’s conservative movement. Our party must continue doing more to include and attract this vibrant community that believes in our country’s foundational values: faith, family, hard work and freedom."
Suarez previously said his campaign believed it had met the qualifications for the first GOP debate, but the Republican National Committee disagreed.