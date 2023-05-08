(The Center Square) – The Center Square's leading editorial voice is one of only a dozen media professionals nationwide to have caught the eye of America's most authoritative news industry publication.
Editor and Publisher Magazine on Monday recognized Franklin News Foundation Vice President of News and Content and The Center Square Executive Editor Dan McCaleb in their 2023 class of "Editors Extraordinaire."
"In newsrooms across the country, editors bear heavy responsibilities – leading the newsroom, determining what stories should be told and who is best positioned to tell them, challenging assertions, developing talent, elevating journalism – all while maintaining an unwavering commitment to the public's interest," said Robin Blinder, E&P's editor-in-chief.
With more than three decades of experience in news media, McCaleb joined Franklin News Foundation in 2017 and stewarded The Center Square's 2019 launch and rapid growth, culminating with news coverage in all 50 states and Washington D.C., serving hundreds of print and broadcast affiliates.
"Dan epitomizes this award and national recognition for his work and commitment to the job is long overdue," said Chris Krug, Franklin News Foundation president and publisher. "It speaks to the importance of the journalistic work across our company and Franklin's commitment to producing the highest-quality news."
The Center Square launched in May 2019 to fulfill the need for high-quality statehouse and statewide news across the United States. With a focus on state- and local-level government and economic reporting, a taxpayer sensibility distinguishes the news organization's work from other coverage of state and local issues. As a result of this approach, The Center Square readers are better informed about the focus of state and local government and its cost to the citizens whose tax dollars fund governmental decisions.
The Center Square is a project of the 501(c)(3) Franklin News Foundation, headquartered in Chicago.