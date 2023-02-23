Members of the media make images as an armored transport drives out of the prosecutor's building where Ovidio Guzmán, one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, is in custody in Mexico City, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The Mexican military has captured Ovidio Guzman during a operation outside Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel in western Mexico.