The Center Square Apr 4, 2023

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. Bryan Woolston | AP

(The Center Square) – The 34 count indictment of former President Donald Trump has been unsealed. Read it below:

Download PDF