(The Center Square) – The World Health Organization said Friday the COVID-19 public health emergency was over. 

Friday's announcement came after a meeting Thursday of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee. During the meeting, the committee highlighted decreasing COVID-19 deaths, the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and high levels of immunity.

"While acknowledging the remaining uncertainties posted by potential evolution of SARS-CoV-2, they advised that it is time to transition to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic," according to statement from the organization.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus concurred with the committee. He determined that "COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern."

The United States federal government is expected to let its COVID-19 public health emergency expire on May 11.

