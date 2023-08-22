(The Center Square) – The vast majority of Americans are concerned about the situation at the U.S. border, according to new polling.
The Center Square Voters' Voice Poll, conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights, asked 2,500 registered voters, including 1,000 registered Democrats, 1,000 registered Republicans, and 500 independents: "How concerned are you about the situation at the border?"
Eighty-two percent responded that they are concerned, with 47% saying they are very concerned and an additional 35% saying they are somewhat concerned. Just 13% said they are not concerned at all and 4% are unsure.
"The general public still very much believes the border is an issue, but it also should be ringing alarm bells for politicians because they haven't come up with solutions at the border," Mike Noble, founder and CEO of Noble Predictive, told The Center Square. "Especially for those 55 and older, they're the most concerned, and they're the most likely to vote."
For voters 55 and older, 56% of respondents said they are very concerned about the border and an additional 31% said they are somewhat concerned, 87% of the demographic. Just 10% said they are not concerned and 3% are unsure.
Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, more than 8 million people have illegally crossed the southern and northern borders, greater than the population of 38 U.S. states, as The Center Square previously reported.
Among Hispanic voters who took part in The Center Square Voters' Voices Poll, 81% said they are concerned (47% very, 34% somewhat); 15% said they are not concerned at all, and 4% are unsure.
A significant majority of Democrats also are concerned, with 22% very concerned and 49% somewhat concerned, or 71% total.
"That's why you see Republicans very much driving this topic," Noble said. "Republicans have a stronger position when it comes to immigration than Democrats. I think why you're seeing such a high level of concern is, Washington is just not getting it done on immigration. Are they going to come to a compromise? Are they going to each agree on something?"
Pollsters also asked voters how they would describe the situation at the border since Biden took office.
Half of respondents said the situation is getting worse, while 25% responded it's about the same, 15% said it's better, and 10% were unsure.
"When it comes to the border, with the president, you have a majority overall saying it's getting worse. But you have a majority of Hispanic/Latino voters saying it's getting worse. Those that are in the suburban areas, a plurality, or 49%, said it is getting worse. Even those who are the strongest supporters of Biden, even those who are pro-Biden on job approval, a plurality, say it's getting worse. The job he is doing may not be the right approach."
Biden and former President Donald Trump have taken vastly different approaches to immigration and border security.
Trump campaigned on building a wall at the southern border, which was partially constructed during his four years in office. Biden ended wall construction on his first day in office.
Trump instituted the Remain in Mexico policy, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, requiring foreign nationals seeking asylum to remain in Mexico until their U.S. immigration court date. Biden tried to end the policy when first taking office, and after legal battles, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year he had the authority to do so.
During the pandemic, Trump also instituted the Title 42 health authority, which allowed Border Patrol agents to quickly expel foreign nationals to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Biden fought to end Title 42 enforcement during his early time in office though was blocked from doing so by federal courts until May 2023.
Biden's administration also has been releasing illegal border crossers en masse into U.S. communities with immigration court dates three years out and more.
Earlier poll results in The Center Square Voters' Voices Poll indicate GOP frontrunners former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be locked in tight races with Biden; that Biden is largely under water with voters in a number of key descriptors; that inflation, crime and the economy/jobs are the top issues for voters; and voters are concerned about excessive government spending but it's not their top concern.
The poll was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights from July 31 to Aug. 3. Unlike traditional national polls, with limited respondent count of about 1,000, Noble Predictive surveyed 1,000 registered Republicans, 1,000 registered Democrats, and 500 independents, culminating in a sample size of 2,500. The margin of error for the aggregate sample was ±2.4%, with each political group independently weighted. For information about the methodology, visit www.noblepredictiveinsights.com.