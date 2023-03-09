(The Center Square) – Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw supports some rail safety improvement proposals, but is yet to commit to the full bipartisan legislation forwarded by two Ohio senators.
Shaw on Thursday testified with four others before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works in the wake of a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio near the Pennsylvania border. On several occasions, he apologized and vowed “to make things right.”
The panel heard him support initiatives to better the safety standards of tank cars not owned by the railroad, as well as a proposal for trackside detectors. Panelists also heard him defend Norfolk Southern’s history. He did not commit to full backing of the Railway Safety Act of 2023, legislation co-sponsored by Ohio U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, and J.D. Vance, a Republican.
State and EPA officials were at a table with him: Debra Shore, regional administrator from the Environmental Protection Agency; Anne Vogel, director of the Ohio EPA; Richard Harrison, executive director of the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission; and Eric Brewer, the director of Emergency Services for Beaver County in Pennsylvania.
Despite complaints from state and local officials about the railroad's initial response, testifiers described "collaboration and communication" as things that went right in the days following the derailment.
That was before national media and political attention was drawn near Valentine's Day, however.
The train left the tracks on Feb. 3, and a decision on the controlled burn and release of vinyl chloride on Feb. 6 has been both praised and scrutinized.
Officials in Ohio say representatives of both states and the railroad were in the same room for a joint decision, while those in Pennsylvania counter that being in the room didn’t necessarily mean participating in the decision.
Committee Chairman Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said on Thursday that first responders initially believed one car would be vented and burned.
Doing five was “jaw-dropping," according to Brewer, who oversaw the emergency response in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.
The committee also questioned communication about the cleanup and transportation of materials to other states.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Norfolk Southern train 32N, a general merchandise freight train, was traveling from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, with 149 cars, including 20 cars with hazardous materials. A total of 38 cars derailed, including 11 tank cars with hazardous materials.
Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the NTSB, said each rail company establishes its critical thresholds for heat in wheel bearings. Norfolk Southern's is 115 degrees Fahrenheit; the second of the two indicators the crew received showed the temperature at 103. The final reading, which came miles later, was at more than 250 degrees.
Residents remain concerned about air and water quality; federal, state and independent testing has shown no containments related to the derailment.
Norfolk Southern has also committed $20 million across Ohio and Pennsylvania to aid in the recovery. Shaw told the committee about signs in yards of East Palestine that read, “We are East Palestine. Get ready for the Greatest Comeback in American history.”
“I want to be sure that happens," he said.