(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump faces additional charges including obstruction of justice in the federal case that alleged he mishandled classified documents after he left the White House.
Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with two new counts of obstruction and one new count of willful retention of national defense information, according to multiple media outlets.
The latest charges stem from allegations that he attempted to delete surveillance video at his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida, which was raided by the FBI last summer.
Trump previously pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts that allege he kept sensitive military documents, shared them with people who didn't have security clearance and tried to get around the government's efforts to get them back.
Trump says the charges are a witch hunt orchestrated by appointees of his political rival, President Joe Biden. Trump is the front-runner in the Republican primary for president and could face Biden again in the 2024 election.