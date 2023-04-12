(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announced Wednesday that he is launching an exploratory committee in a potential run for president in 2024.
“I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional,” Scott said in his announcement on Twitter. “That's why I'm announcing my exploratory committee for President of the United States. This fight is personal. I want every American to have the same opportunities I had.”
Scott’s announcement came with a campaign video. The video focused on American exceptionalism and pushing back on some of the racial ideology promulgated by Democrats.
To that end, Scott’s announcement comes on April 12, the anniversary of the start of the American Civil War, and his video was shot at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Park, notable sites in that war.
“Joe Biden and the radical left have chosen a culture of grievance over victimhood,” Scott said in the video. “They are promoting victimhood instead of personal responsibility, and they are indoctrinating our children to believe that we are living in an evil country, and all too often when they get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold on to their power."
Other Republicans have announced as well, such as businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, but President Donald Trump has already announced his bid and is considered the frontrunner. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considered by experts a strong challenger, but he has not announced yet whether he is running.
Scott also hit the topics of education, inflation and crime.
“I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression,” Scott said in the video. “I know it because I’ve lived it.”