Debt Limit

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., a key legislator working on the debt ceiling bill for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, walks past the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A top debt ceiling negotiator for McCarthy said Friday, May 19, that it's time to “press pause” on talks as negotiations with the White House came to an abrupt standstill at the Capitol. Graves, who was tapped by McCarthy to lead talks, emerged from the hour-long session saying there remain gaps between the House Republicans and the Democratic administration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

(The Center Square) – Negotiations between President Joe Biden's White House and U.S. House Kevin McCarthy over the nation's debt limit hit pause on Friday ahead of a looming deadline. 

"Washington has to spend less," McCarthy said Friday. "It's as simple as that."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously said lawmakers must raise the debt ceiling by June 1 or risk a default on U.S. debt obligations. When exactly the U.S. will run out of money remains uncertain. On Tuesday, Yellen said, "it is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date when Treasury will be unable to pay all of the government's bills."

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of debt the U.S. Department of the Treasury can issue.

Earlier this week, both Biden and McCarthy reported progress in the talks. 

Investigative Reporter

Brett Rowland is an award-winning journalist who has worked as an editor and reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He is an investigative reporter for The Center Square.