(The Center Square) – In the wake of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling, the Biden administration is granting more than $100 million to historically black colleges and universities and other predominantly-minority universities and colleges.
The U.S. Department of Education made the announcement Aug. 1 and stated that the minority institutions have received more than $25 billion in funding through the department since President Joe Biden took office in 2021.
The grants, which will be administered by the U.S. Department of Education, will support infrastructure investments and improved educational outcomes for students.
Applications for the programs opened to universities and colleges on Aug. 1.
The grants will be given to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities, and Minority-Serving Institutions.
“At a time when diversity in higher education is under attack, it’s never been more important to invest in our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, Minority-Serving Institutions, community colleges, and other inclusive institutions,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a media release. “These grant programs represent opportunities for our nation’s most inclusive and diverse colleges and universities to expand their capacity to drive research and innovation and strengthen evidence-based supports that help underserved students successfully complete their degrees and build brighter futures."
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that race-based selections for admissions into colleges, better known as affirmative action, was unconstitutional.