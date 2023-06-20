(The Center Square) – A Florida Judge has set a trial date of Aug. 14 for former President Donald Trump in his ongoing case related to his handling of classified documents.
According to court filings made public Tuesday, District Judge Aileen Cannon set the trial date, giving two months time to prepare for the case. However, Trump’s team is expected to push to have that date delayed, likely successfully.
The 49-page federal indictment released earlier this month lays out 37 federal counts against Trump for his handling of classified documents and his alleged refusal to hand them over to federal officials before the eventual raid on his Florida estate.
“As a result of Trump’s retention of classified documents after his presidency and his refusal to return them, hundreds of classified documents were not recovered by the United States government until 2022,” the indictment said, adding that Trump’s documents allegedly came from several key federal groups, including the CIA, FBI, Department of Defense, National Security Agency, and more.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying the documents were planted and that President Joe Biden has weaponized federal law enforcement against him for political reasons.
“NOTHING ABOUT THE WITCH HUNT CASES BEING BROUGHT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH LEGAL MERIT, ONLY WHERE THE CASE COULD BE TRIED BY UNFAIR COURTS AND MAXIMUM PUBLICITY,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday. “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”