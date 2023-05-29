Pipeline Eminent Domain

This May 3, 2018, file photo, shows a section of downed trees that sit atop a ridge near homes along the route of the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. A Virginia-based legal group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end what it says has become an abuse of eminent domain by companies that build natural-gas pipelines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 Steve Helber

(The Center Square) - A 303-mile long natural gas pipeline system was tacked on to the debt ceiling deal that was brokered Sunday night by U.S. House Republicans and President Joe Biden.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline will cost $6.2 billion and run from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia. The deal would raise the federal government's debt ceiling and fast track the pipeline project through the federal approval process.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (R-West Virginia) tweeted confirmation of the deal.

"I am proud to have fought for this critical project and to have secured the bipartisan support necessary to get it across the finish line," Manchin said on Twitter. "Last summer, I introduced legislation to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline. I am pleased Speaker McCarthy and his leadership team see the tremendous value in completing the MVP to increase domestic energy production and drive down costs across America and especially in WV."

The pipeline has faced delays. The Mountain Valley Pipeline's website stated the project team had targeted the summer of 2022 when the system would be in-service. 

Managing Editor

Tom Gantert worked at many daily newspapers including the Ann Arbor News, Lansing State Journal and USA Today. Gantert was the managing editor of Michigan Capitol Confidential for five years before joining The Center Square.