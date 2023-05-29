(The Center Square) - A 303-mile long natural gas pipeline system was tacked on to the debt ceiling deal that was brokered Sunday night by U.S. House Republicans and President Joe Biden.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline will cost $6.2 billion and run from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia. The deal would raise the federal government's debt ceiling and fast track the pipeline project through the federal approval process.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (R-West Virginia) tweeted confirmation of the deal.
"I am proud to have fought for this critical project and to have secured the bipartisan support necessary to get it across the finish line," Manchin said on Twitter. "Last summer, I introduced legislation to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline. I am pleased Speaker McCarthy and his leadership team see the tremendous value in completing the MVP to increase domestic energy production and drive down costs across America and especially in WV."
The pipeline has faced delays. The Mountain Valley Pipeline's website stated the project team had targeted the summer of 2022 when the system would be in-service.