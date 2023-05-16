(The Center Square) – The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday it wants to block Amgen's $27.8 billion bid to acquire Horizon Therapeutics.
Both companies said the deal would not raise competitive issues.
The FTC, the federal agency charged with protecting the public from deceptive business practices and unfair competition, said the deal would give Amgen monopoly positions of medications used to treat thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout.
The FTC lawsuit seeks to block the deal. The government's suit said it would allow Amgen to use rebates on its existing blockbuster drugs to pressure insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers to favor Horizon’s Tepezza, used to treat thyroid eye disease, and Krystexxa, used to treat chronic refractory gout. Neither treatment has competition in the drug marketplace, according to the FTC.
"Rampant consolidation in the pharmaceutical industry has given powerful companies a pass to exorbitantly hike prescription drug prices, deny patients access to more affordable generics, and hamstring innovation in life-saving markets," FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova said in a statement. "Today’s action – the FTC’s first challenge to a pharmaceutical merger in recent memory – sends a clear signal to the market: The FTC won't hesitate to challenge mergers that enable pharmaceutical conglomerates to entrench their monopolies at the expense of consumers and fair competition."
Amgen, based in Thousand Oaks, California, is one of the world’s largest drug companies with global sales of about $24.8 billion.
"Amgen is disappointed by the FTC's decision and remains committed to completing this acquisition, which will bring significant benefits to patients suffering from very serious rare diseases in the U.S. and around the world," the company said in a statement. "We have been working cooperatively over the past several months to address the questions raised by the FTC's investigative staff and believe we have overwhelmingly demonstrated that this combination poses no legitimate competitive issues."
Horizon, based in Dublin, Ireland and Deerfield, Illinois, is a global biotechnology company with about $3.6 billion in sales. It focuses on medicines treating rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.
"This acquisition has the potential to accelerate the availability of important rare disease medicines to more patients worldwide," the company said in a statement. "The FTC's complaint impacts patients and is rooted in a theory about potential future 'bundled' contracts with payors and not competitive overlap concerns. Horizon does not and has no plans to bundle any of its rare disease medicines."