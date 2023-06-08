(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump said on Truth Social Thursday that he had been federally indicted for his handling of classified documents.
Trump has already been indicted by a New York grand jury for a different state matter, but a federal indictment from the Department of Justice overseen by President Joe Biden, an opposing political opponent, is unprecedented ground for U.S. politics.
"I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"
Trump went on to call this a "dark day" for the nation.
"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," he said. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"
Trump’s lawyers, who met with the Department of Justice Monday, were reportedly informed by the DOJ that the special counsel investigating his handling of classified documents may be indicting him as early as this week.
DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading the inquiry.
Critics have been outspoken in particular because former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was long under scrutiny for her alleged mishandling of classified information and deleted emails, was never indicted.
Biden has his own problems with a similar allegation as well. Federal law enforcement officers seized classified documents found in his garage at his Delaware home as well as at a private office used by Biden. The documents come from after his time as vice president ended years ago. Some of the documents were kept at a Washington, D.C. think tank that has received substantial funding from Chinese donors.
So far, Biden has not been indicted.
"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump wrote online Thursday.
Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, called the indictment “election interference.”
“A corrupt Biden Justice Department indictment of Trump could undo our Republic,” he wrote on Twitter.
The FBI raided Trump-owned properties over classified documents last year that spiked his poll numbers and raised accusations of politicization of the justice system. Investigators have continued gathering evidence, though, raising concerns that the leading Republican presidential candidate may have real criminal troubles on his hands going into the election.
When asked about a Trump indictment, former Attorney General Bill Barr told CBS on Tuesday, “I suspect it is near.”
In April, Trump offered his "not guilty" plea to 34 counts during his arraignment before Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York. Those charges are related to allegations that Trump paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels through a lawyer seven years ago and covered it up as a legal expense before being elected president.
Trump has repeatedly criticized the investigations against him, calling them a coordinated attack to keep him from getting elected.
“Wow, this is turning out to be the greatest & most vicious instance of ELECTION INTERFERENCE in the history of our Country,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial. “Remember, I’m leading DeSanctimonious BIG in the Polls but, more importantly, I’m leading Biden by a lot. Also, & perhaps most importantly, they are launching all of the many Fake Investigations against me RIGHT SMACK IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN, something which is unheard of & not supposed to happen. DOJ, FBI, NEW YORK A.G., NEW YORK D.A., ATLANTA D.A. FASCISTS ALL!”