(The Center Square) – A Republican lawmaker wants to prohibit the U.S. Department of Defense from using taxpayer funds for drag queen shows and other adult cabaret performances.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., introduced legislation to stop the department from using taxpayer funds or taxpayer-funded facilities to host such performances. The bill comes after the U.S. Navy said it had one of its sailors, a drag performer and social media influencer, serve as a Digital Ambassador for military recruitment.
"Our military’s mission is clear: to provide the military forces needed to deter and win wars and to protect the security of our country and our allies," Daines said in a statement. "Allowing the [Department of Defense] to become a branch of far-Left helping to promote their radical gender ideology by hosting and promoting drag queen performances is a threat to our national security and gross misuse of taxpayer funds. This must be stopped immediately."
The bill would prohibit the use of any funds or facilities from being used to host, advertise or support adult cabaret performances. It defines "adult cabaret performance" as "a performance that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dances, strippers, or male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to prurient interest."
"The [Department of Defense] needs to get their priorities straight. Congress shouldn’t have to enact legislation telling them to use their taxpayer funding on military equipment instead of adult cabarets; that’s common sense," U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, said in a statement.
U.S. Sens Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Ted Budd, R-NC, are cosponsors.
Earlier this month, 14 Republican U.S. Senators sent a letter to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro seeking more information about the Navy’s Digital Ambassador Pilot Program. They asked for information about the program, including how much has been spent on it. They also sought data regarding the impact of the Navy’s Digital Ambassador Program and if the Navy paid influencers. The Senators further asked about the Navy's use of TikTok, an app owned and operated by ByteDance Limited, a private company based in Beijing, China. President Joe Biden signed the No TikTok on Government Devices Act in December 2022.