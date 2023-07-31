(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he expects to be indicted "any day now" by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith over his conduct after the 2020 election.
"I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now," Trump posted on his social media platform.
He said the indictment was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt his 2024 presidential bid. Trump is leading polls for the GOP nomination despite state and federal criminal charges over hush-money payments to an adult film actress and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.
Over the weekend, multiple media outlets reported that Trump's political action committee, Save America, was expected to report that it spent about $40 million in legal fees in the first half of 2023 to defend Trump and his advisers.
The former president's legal costs could mount if additional criminal charges surface in Georgia and Washington D.C.
"This seems to be the way they do it," Trump posted on Truth Social. "ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!"
Earlier this month, Trump announced that Smith informed him he is the target of a criminal probe related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
In June, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts that allege he kept sensitive military documents, shared them with people who didn't have security clearance, and tried to get around the government's efforts to get them back.
In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in New York related to charges he paid hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels through a lawyer before the 2016 presidential election and covered it up as a legal expense before being elected president.