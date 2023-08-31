(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump plead not guilty Thursday to charges he faces in Georgia that he worked to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, according to court filings.
The Georgia indictment includes 41 charges against Trump and 18 of his alleged co-conspirators. Trump was processed in the local jail last week, and his mugshot quickly went viral online.
Trump also waved his arraignment appearance, which was scheduled for next week.
As The Center Square previously reported, Trump faces 91 total charges across indictments in New York, Florida, Washington, D.C., and now Georgia. Those charges are related either to Trump’s handling of classified documents, his alleged payments to Stormy Daniels, or his alleged work to overturn the 2020 election results.
Trump, who is far and away the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has blasted the indictments as politically motivated attacks. Republicans have also raised questions about coordination within the Department of Justice on the cases for both Trump and the president’s son, Hunter Biden, who faces his own legal woes.
“WE HAVE A DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE RIGGING THE ELECTION FOR CROOKED JOE!” Trump wrote on social media Wednesday along with a flurry of video posts on a range of topics.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the local official behind the indictment who campaigned for the position pledging to go after Trump, is now under scrutiny.
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Willis demanding all records of communication with the Department of Justice to determine whether the charges were “politically motivated.”
“Turning first to the question of motivation, it is noteworthy that just four days before this indictment, you launched a new campaign fundraising website that highlighted your investigation into President Trump,” the letter said. “Additionally, the forewoman of the special grand jury you convened to investigate President Trump earlier this year bragged during an unusual media tour about her excitement at the prospect of subpoenaing President Trump and getting to swear him in.”