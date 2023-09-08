A group claiming to be from India walk past open border wall storm gates after crossing through the border fence in the Tucson Sector of the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Lukeville, Ariz. Migrants walk through storm gates currently open in the towering wall of steel bollards due to possible rains during the monsoon season that ends in two weeks. There were several heavy downpours in the area this year and CBP said rushing water can damage the gates, wall, border road, and local flora and fauna. (AP Photo/Matt York)