Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric Smith, swears in Lance Cpl. Samantha Harris, center, from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group from Camp Lejeune, N.C., and others, as they re-enlist at the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Va. The bronze statue behind them is an iconic rendition of Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal's Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of the flag raising on Mount Suribachi of Iwo Jima on Feb. 23, 1945.