(The Center Square) - Former President Donald J. Trump is facing four new federal charges accusing him of conspiracy and obstructing the 2020 general election.
The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said that despite having lost, Trump was determined to remain in power.
The former president is accused of spreading lies about the election "to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election," the indictment read.
The indictment lists unnamed co-conspirators identified as four attorneys, a Justice Department official and a political consultant.
The four new charges are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
The four charges carry a maximum of 55 years in prison if served consecutively, according to NBC News.
Trump said in a post on Truth Social, "These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House."
The former president is due in court for an arraignment on Thursday.
Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a news conference Tuesday he will be seeking a "speedy trial" on the charges.