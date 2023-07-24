(The Center Square) – The U.S. House Oversight Committee announced Monday that Biden family business associate Devon Archer will testify before the committee about allegations that the presidential family engaged in an international “bribery scheme.”
Archer, who is expected to meet with the committee in the next week, is a friend and business partner of Hunter Biden and will likely conduct a transcribed interview behind closed doors.
The development comes on the heels of hearings last week in which IRS whistleblowers testified that the Biden family and associates received about $17 million from Ukrainian, Romanian and Chinese entities.
“Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he knew nothing about his son’s business dealings,” House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said. “Evidence continues to be revealed that Joe Biden was very much involved in his family’s corrupt influence peddling schemes and he likely benefited financially. This includes deals with a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch and a CCP-linked energy company that generated millions for the Bidens and undermined American interests.”
Biden has repeatedly brushed off allegations related to the international payments.
As The Center Square previously reported, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also released what appears to be an FBI “Confidential Human Source” document last week. In that document, an FBI informant lays out conversations he had with Ukrainian executives at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company where Hunter Biden served on the board.
In the document, the source alleges that one executive said the company hired Hunter Biden to "‘protect us, through his dad, from all kinds of problems.’”
Grassley, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a copy of the FD-1023 document, saying it shows an alleged “criminal bribe” between a Ukrainian energy company executive and President Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time.
“It certainly appears that Joe Biden and his family put themselves first and Americans last, but corporate media and the Justice Department continue to cover up for the Bidens,” Comer said. “We look forward to speaking soon with Devon Archer about Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business affairs.”