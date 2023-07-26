(The Center Square) – Hunter Biden’s plea deal, which was expected to be finalized Wednesday, was undone in court after last minute disagreements over whether Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, faces further charges in the future for other alleged crimes still under investigation.
The prosecution and defense were working Wednesday to salvage the deal after an unusual last-minute disagreement about the details of the plea deal upended the proceedings. The legal teams took a recess to hammer out the details, and it remains unclear how the case will proceed.
Hunter Biden’s legal team announced last month that he would plead guilty to to two federal misdemeanor tax-related charges.
As The Center Square previously reported, public court documents show that Biden also faced a charge related to possessing a gun while being a drug user. Previous reports indicated the firearm charge would be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement, which meant Hunter Biden's team cut a deal and will likely not see prison time for the gun charge.
Lawyers on either side seemed to disagree about whether Hunter Biden could be charged for more crimes related to this case that are still being investigated.
Congressional Republicans have urged the judge in the case to reject the deal until the court reviews testimony from IRS whistle blowers who alleged the Department of Justice improperly interfered in the investigation including allegations that companies connected to the Biden family and their business associates received about $17 million from several foreign entities when Joe Biden was vice president.
.