(The Center Square) – Donald Trump spoke out Monday and over the weekend about what he sees as election interference as he faces a growing number of criminal charges with the potential for additional charges against the former president over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The U.S. Department of Justice appears to be close to potentially filing additional charges against Trump over his role in the riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump said last week that he had received a letter informing him that he was a target of the investigation.
Trump's ability to campaign could be affected by pending legal challenges. In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in New York related to charges he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels through a lawyer before the 2016 presidential election and covered it up as a legal expense before being elected president. In June, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts that allege he kept sensitive military documents, shared them with people who didn't have security clearance, and tried to get around the government's efforts to get them back. He is charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information along with conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal and false statements and representations.
"Do you think that A.G. Garland, and Deranged Jack Smith, understand that we are in the middle of a major political campaign for President of the United States?" Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social. "Have they looked at recent poll numbers? Why didn’t they bring these ridiculous charges years before – Why did they wait to bring them NOW – A virtually unheard of scenario?"
Trump has repeatedly attacked special counsel Jack Smith on social media, accusing him of prosecutorial misconduct and election interference.
So far, Smith made a single public statement at a news conference in June after Trump was charged in the classified documents case.
"Violations of those laws put our country at risk," Smith said at the time. "Adherence to the rule of law is a bedrock principle of the Department of Justice and our nation's commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world. We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone."
Trump said he's being targeted specifically because of his political goals. He is leading early polls in a crowded field seeking the GOP nomination.
"How many times can Crooked Joe Biden’s DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, TOGETHER WITH THEIR LOCAL DEMOCRAT D.A.’S & A.G.’S, INDICT HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT DURING THE COURSE OF THE CAMPAIGN?," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "DO THEY UNDERSTAND THE DAMAGE BEING DONE TO AMERICA? IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. WE MUST STOP THESE 'MONSTERS' FROM FURTHER DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!"