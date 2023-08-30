(The Center Square) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., raised fresh concerns Wednesday when he froze during a news conference, the second time he has done so this summer.
McConnell, 81, appeared to struggle to hear a question from a reporter about running for reelection during a news conference in Covington, Kentucky. After the question was repeated, McConnell gave a small chuckle and then froze, looking straight ahead. An aide then stepped in and repeated the question loudly in McConnell's ear. McConnell continued to stare ahead.
The aide then told the gathering of reporters they would need a minute. After a pause, McConnell took another question about Kentucky's attorney general, Daniel Cameron, a Republican who is running for governor.
McConnell said he thought the governor's race would be close but spoke quietly through the response before being led away from the cameras.
It was the second such incident this summer.
On July 26, in the middle of his remarks to the media, McConnell stared ahead and stopped talking. After an awkward pause, fellow lawmakers ushered him to his office.
After that incident, McConnell returned to answer questions, telling reporters he was "fine."
McConnell suffered a fall and ensuing concussion and broken rib earlier this year.