(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump said Friday that U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith should be jailed after prosecutors filed a superseding indictment alleging the former president committed additional crimes related to his handling of classified documents.
"They ought to throw Deranged Jack Smith and his Thug Prosecutors in jail," Trump posted on his social media platform. "They have totally Weaponized the Department of Injustice."
Prosecutors filed additional charges Thursday that allege Trump ordered employees at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida residence and social club, to delete security videos while he was under investigation for retaining classified documents.
Smith charged Trump with two new counts of obstruction and one new count of willful retention of national defense information, according to the superseding indictment.
Prosecutors also charged a Mar-a-Lago worker, Carlos De Oliveira, with conspiracy to obstruct justice. Prosecutors accused De Oliveira of helping Trump hide documents.
Trump is the first president to face criminal charges. He has been indicted twice this year. In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts in New York related to charges he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels through a lawyer before the 2016 presidential election and covered it up as a legal expense before being elected president. In June, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts that allege he kept sensitive military documents, shared them with people who didn't have security clearance, and tried to thwart the government's efforts to get them back.
"Whatever happened to the Crooked Joe Biden Boxes Case? Why was Hillary Clinton allowed to delete 33,000 emails, many of them Classified, AFTER getting a Subpoena from Congress?" Trump posted Friday morning on Truth Social. "Why was Bill Clinton allowed to take tapes out of the W.H. in his socks? Why has no other President ever been charged? ELECTION FRAUD!"
In January, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to lead the investigation into President Joe Biden after classified documents were found at Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center and his home in Delaware. In 2016, the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined that Hillary Clinton and her colleagues "were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information." She was not charged.