(The Center Square) – The U.S. House of Representatives is barreling toward a vote on the debt limit increase, possibly voting as early as Wednesday night. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spent Wednesday wrangling votes from dissatisfied Republicans.
Republicans critical of the bill argue it is a far cry from the bill they passed weeks ago to raise the debt limit, saying it has been hollowed out by concessions made to Democrats.
Over the weekend, McCarthy brokered the debt limit deal, named the “Fiscal Responsibility Act,” with the White House. He has touted spending cuts, pointing out no such cuts were made in recent debt ceiling increases.
“This is the largest spending cut in American history, and it locks in consequential work requirements for welfare,” McCarthy said Wednesday.
Lawmakers have only a few days until bumping up against June 5, the deadline given by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen when the federal government risks defaulting on its debt, which economists say will hurt the national credit rating and send the economy tumbling.
President Joe Biden praised the deal as well, saying that “it’s a really important step forward … and it takes the threat of catastrophic default off the table; it protects our hard-earned and historic economic recovery.”
Almost immediately, many House Republicans cried foul, taking issue with the deal’s suspension of the debt limit until Jan. 1, 2025, and threatening to withhold their vote. More than 25 Republicans have reportedly said they will vote no on the legislation, enough to potentially jeopardize McCarthy’s speakership going forward but likely not enough to kill the bill in the House.
“The Limit, Save, Grow Act, passed by House Republicans, responsibly raised the debt limit while reining in spending,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “The Fiscal Responsibility Act simply does not live up to the expectations we set, and I cannot in good conscience vote for it. I will be a no vote.”
Since the weekend, more and more Republicans have vowed to vote against the legislation. McCarthy will likely have enough votes because of Democrats’ support, but if he passes legislation without significant Republican support, somewhere between 120 to 150 Republican votes, he could jeopardize his speakership.
McCarthy was barely able to get the holdout Republicans needed to confirm his spot as speaker after days of unprecedented voting earlier this year. As part of the deal, McCarthy made several concessions to conservative Republicans, including allowing only one member to make a motion to vacate the speaker.
There is trouble in the Senate as well, where both Democrats and Republicans have expressed public frustration with the concessions made by their respective sides.
“I cannot, in good conscience, vote for the debt ceiling deal,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Sander, I-Vt., announced Wednesday afternoon.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., came out in opposition to the deal immediately on Twitter, helping fuel the opposition to the debt limit increase.
“Fake conservatives agree to fake spending cuts,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Deal will increase mandatory spending ~5%, increase military spending ~3%, and maintain current non-military discretionary spending at post-COVID levels. No real cuts to see here. Conservatives have been sold out once again!”
McCarthy, though, has publicly pushed back against criticism, touting spending cuts and pointing to the U.S. Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the bill.
From the CBO:
In CBO’s estimation, if H.R. 3746 was enacted and appropriations that are subject to caps on discretionary funding for 2024 and 2025 were constrained by the limits specified in section 101(a) of the bill, the agency’s projections of budget deficits would be reduced by about $1.5 trillion over the 2023–2033 period relative to its May 2023 baseline projections (see Table 1). Reductions in projected discretionary outlays would amount to $1.3 trillion over the 2024–2033 period…. Mandatory spending would, on net, decrease by $10 billion, and revenues would, on net, decrease by $2 billion over the 2023–2033 period... As a consequence, interest on the public debt would decline by $188 billion.