FILE - Transportation trucks cross the Vincent Thomas Bridge over the main channel as shipping containers are seen stacked on the Evergreen terminal at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021. The union for thousands of West Coast dockworkers has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, it was announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after more than a year of negotiations and several work disruptions that snarled shipping traffic at some of the largest ports. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)