(The Center Square) – Federal prosecutors said the superseding indictment filed against former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents won't delay the trial.
Seven days before prosecutors filed the superseding indictment, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had set a May 2024 trial date in the case.
"The superseding indictment should not disturb the Court’s scheduling order or the May 20, 2024 trial date, and the Special Counsel’s Office is taking steps related to discovery and security clearances to ensure that it does not do so," prosecutors wrote in a notice to the court.
Special Council Jack Smith's office also said it would "promptly produce discovery related to the new obstruction defendant, allegations, and counts and will identify material within previously produced discovery that relates to the new charges."
In June, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts that allege he kept sensitive military documents, shared them with people who didn't have security clearance, and tried to get around the government's efforts to get them back.
Trump had previously asked the judge to postpone any trial until after the 2024 presidential election. Cannon, a Trump appointee, denied that request and set the trial date for May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Florida.
If that date holds, the trial would be held toward the end of the Republican presidential primaries. Trump is leading polls for the GOP nomination to take on Biden in the 2024 presidential election.