(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers strongly critiqued the Environmental Protection Agency’s new proposal for further curtailing carbon emissions on power generation.
“Energy powers our economy and it’s why America is leading in lifting people out of poverty and raising the standard of living. We’ve achieved this while being a leader in emissions reductions and maintaining some of the highest environmental and labor standards in the world,” said McMorris Rodgers during her opening statement at an Environment, Manufacturing, and Critical Materials Subcommittee on June 6.
It is these new restrictive standards, announced less than 30 days ago by the EPA, that McMorris Rodgers believes could be putting that same American prosperity and energy independence at risk.
Speaking in her position as chair of the committee, Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan demanding that the agency extend its comment period for “its strict, costly proposed greenhouse gas and power plant rules.”
Rules which come just weeks after the Congresswoman criticized the Biden administration for increasing America’s energy dependence on China, as previously reported by The Center Square.
In the letter, McMorris Rodgers calls the proposal a “byzantine network of complicated multi-phase [greenhouse gas] standards across numerous subcategories,” saying it “aims to transform generation on the grid, causing Americans’ electric service to be less reliable and more expensive.”
The letter goes on to say the proposal as it stands “vastly exceed[s] the limited authority Congress granted the EPA.” Authority which is derived from the Clean Air Act Section 111, or as it is currently codified in US law Title 42, Chapter 85, Subchapter I, Part A, Section 7411, titled “Standards of performance for new stationary sources.”
The letter, which cited unresponsiveness on the part of the EPA to previous communications from the committee, included signatures from 28 other members of Congress and demanded a response by June 20th.
According to the ranking Democrat on the committee, the EPA may not be responding because they feel they don't have to.
“The Clean Air Act is clear – EPA has both the authority and obligation to protect Americans from dangerous carbon pollution. And Republicans have not offered any practical solutions to address the serious threat of air pollution and the climate crisis,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr., D-N.J., in his opening statement.
McMorris Rodgers closed out her opening statement with a more grim prognosis.
“It is clear these profound changes sought by the EPA pose risks to the structure of our entire electric generation and energy mix,” she said, before reminding her fellow committee members it’s their job to “ensure the American people have access to affordable, reliable energy.”