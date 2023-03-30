(The Center Square) – Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Congressman Jimmy Panetta, D-CA, have introduced two new bills to help feed military service members and their families.
The bills are known as the Military Family Nutrition Access Act and the Military Food Security Act. They would expand eligibility for federal support and remove legislative barriers preventing some members from qualifying for assistance.
“Inflation continues to send the cost of basic goods through the roof, and it’s making it difficult for civilian and military families alike to make ends meet,” said congresswoman McMorris Rodgers in a statement. “Those who put on the uniform sacrifice enough.”
With one February 2023 RAND Corporation report finding that “25.8% of personnel in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard were suffering from food insecurity,” and that over 70% of those individuals are not new recruits, the problem is fairly widespread throughout the military.
The Military Family Nutrition Access Act would remove barriers for service members by “excluding Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH)—a subset of military compensation intended to cover the costs of off-base housing—from income calculations used to determine Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility.”
The Military Food Security Act, would do a similar thing for individuals by “expanding eligibility for the Basic Needs Allowance (BNA), a program designed to support low-income servicemembers, by excluding Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) from income calculations that determine eligibility for the BNA.”
If adopted into law, the RAND report found that the number of service members eligible for BNA could rise from 1,135 to 23,911, making 22,776 more active duty service members eligible for benefits.
With monthly gross income being calculated based on “130 percent of the federal poverty line, given the member's household size and location,” this means the dollar amounts vary wildly based on a number of factors.
The report estimated, using mean income values, that the cost of the BNA program would rise from $5.7 million to $115.1 million.
That would mean a total increase for the program’s operational costs of $109.4 million, or roughly $4803.30 for each of the additional 22,776 newly eligible service members.
With the dollar amount based on 2020 dollars, that increase in BNA would buy less food than when the study was conducted.
While that increase may seem large, the total cost of operation for active duty service personnel in the 2020 fiscal year was $135 billion.
The new push for these bills comes after the Army recommended that members apply for SNAP benefits, otherwise known as food stamps, last September to help counter rising food prices.
After much criticism, the Department of Defense announced a temporary food price subsidy for those service members using the commissary system, The Center Square previously reported.