(The Center Square) – Prosecutors filed additional charges Thursday against former President Donald Trump, including obstruction of justice in the federal case alleging he mishandled classified documents after he left the White House.
Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with two new counts of obstruction and one new count of willful retention of national defense information, according to multiple media outlets.
The charges allege Trump attempted to delete surveillance video at his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida.
