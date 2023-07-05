(The Center Square) – The United States Secret Service confirmed Wednesday that the white powder found in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday was cocaine.
The Secret Service continues to investigate how the illegal drug got there.
The cocaine was found during a routine search, according to a spokesperson.
The White House was temporarily closed on Sunday evening after agents discovered the white powder inside a work area in the West Wing. The building was temporarily closed to allow law enforcement to investigate.
President Joe Biden was not at the White House at the time. He left with his wife for Camp David, the President’s country residence in Maryland, on Friday.