(The Center Square) – Consumers' Research, a Washington, D.C.-based consumer advocacy organization, has launched several initiatives to empower consumers to fight back against what is says are “woke” policies being embraced by U.S. corporations and banks.
Founded in 1929 “to educate and protect consumers from harmful products,” Consumers’ Research has evolved its mission over the years to now educate consumers about “policies, products and services of concern to them and to promote the freedom to act on that knowledge and understanding.”
One of its recent campaigns is encouraging consumers to “report woke” companies through an online form on its website. Another is encouraging consumers to sign up for “woke alerts,” to notify them “when companies cave to the woke mob – so you know the brands attacking your values.” Another provides extensive information about ESG policies by state.
Encouraging consumers to “report woke,” Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, said in a statement, “Corporations need to start serving their customers, not woke politicians. If you see companies who are going woke in order to distract from bad business practices or are engaging in political activity not aligned with their mission, we want to hear from you. You can confidentially share your story and help us continue to fight for our values.”
Americans can sign up to receive “woke alerts” by email or text to receive warnings about corporations whose leaders “are putting progressive activists and their dangerous agendas ahead of customers.”
The alerts inform consumers about a company’s “woke activism” and explain the reasoning the companies give for engaging in such activism.
One recent alert, states, “Jack Daniels gets drunk on woke politics.” It includes an image and description explaining how an American whiskey company “bows to woke gender ideology.”
Another alert cites Anheuser-Busch putting an image of a biological man dressed like a girl on a Bud Light beer can stating, “365 Days of Girlhood.”
Consumers’ Research has also been sounding the alarm about Environmental Social Justice (ESG) policies and providing consumers with information about states that are taking action against them. Through an interactive map, consumers can learn which states have enacted anti-ESG legislation and taken other actions. Consumers can also go to OurMoneyOurValues.com to learn about “the dangers of ESG.”
Political activists, Consumers’ argues, are using “ESG as a way to drive a progressive agenda,” and “ideological allies in the business community” are pushing ESG “through economic coercion and ignoring democratic processes.”
The organization is currently tracking 289 bills in all 50 state legislatures. It has also compiled a detailed list of all actions taken by attorneys general against companies and banks as well as states that have provided comments to federal agencies during their rule making process.