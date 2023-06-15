People waiting to apply for asylum camp near the pedestrian entrance to the San Isidro Port of Entry, linking Tijuana, Mexico with San Diego, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. U.S. authorities raised the number of people allowed to enter the country with an online app that allows asylum-seekers to enter the country with appointments to 1,250 a day from 1,000 though demand still far outstrips supply.