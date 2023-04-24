President Joe Biden, right, speaks at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss legislative priorities for the rest of the year, Nov. 29, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of N.Y. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, that he is looking forward to discussing with Biden a 'reasonable and responsible way to lift the debt ceiling' when the two meet. Fast-forward to April, and McCarthy has drafted a plan to tap the brakes on Democrats' spending.