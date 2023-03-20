(The Center Square) – More than 200 illegal foreign nationals were apprehended in a nationwide enforcement operation undertaken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents.
While agents' efforts are to be commended, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, argues more must be done to deport 1.2 million people who already have removal orders issued by a judge to be deported.
From March 4-13, ICE-ERO agents apprehended 220 removable noncitizens during a nationwide enforcement operation. They include those who’d been convicted of domestic violence, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, burglary, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence, and those released from incarceration on parole or placed on community probation under supervision.
Some arrested were convicted of crimes many years ago, including several in California. Overall, agents in California arrested 25 people with violent rap sheets including three Mexican nationals convicted by the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles. They include a 65-year-old convicted in September 1981 of felony murder in the second degree, felony assault with a deadly weapon, and use of firearm in the commission of a felony; a 37-year-old convicted in December 2011 of felony attempted murder; and a 49-year-old convicted in August 2012 of felony battery, felony inflicting corporal injury-spouse, felony oral copulation by use of force/injury, and felony rape of spouse by force/fear.
In Florida, two were arrested who’d been convicted in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida in Miami. They include a 33-year-old Nicaraguan convicted in January 2009 of felony burglary/armed, felony firearm possession by a convicted felon in the second degree, and felony grand theft in the third degree and a 20-year-old Cuban who’d been convicted last July of felony murder in the second degree/deadly weapon/aggravated battery attempt.
In Chicago, a 64-year-old Mexican national was arrested after being convicted last March by the Cook County Circuit Court of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim under 13.
In New York, a 50-year-old El Salvadoran national in Cambria Heights was arrested after being convicted last May by the Queens County Supreme Court in Kew Gardens of felony sexual abuse in the first degree: sexual contact with individual less than 11 years old. A 44-year-old Mexican national in Staten Island, was also arrested after having been convicted last December by the Richmond County Supreme Court of felony course of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree: two or more acts/child less than 11 years old.
ICE is charged with arresting and deporting foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas drastically altered deportation criteria established by Congress through memorandums issued in 2021, prompting states to sue.
ICE continues to remove violent offenders, including those who’ve been convicted of “attempted murder, murder in the second degree, domestic violence, rape by force, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, burglary, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, and driving under the influence,” according to its announcement.
Its recent enforcement operation also identified foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally who already had final orders of removal and hadn’t been deported.
According to calculations by Gaetz, R-Florida, “It would take 14.5 years to deport just the aliens DHS has released under the Biden Administration, when we have near 1.9 million aliens eligible for deportation currently.”
At a House Judiciary Committee hearing last year, Gaetz asked Mayorkas about the removal process of 1.2 million people in the U.S. illegally who’d been given removal orders to facilitate deportation by judges and hadn’t been removed.
“1.2 million people are undetained, free, roaming about the country,” Gaetz said. “They’ve gone before a judge. A judge has issued a final order of removal.”
“How many ICE agents do you need to deport them?” he asked Mayorkas, who replied, “Congressman I think what we need is legislation to fix the broken immigration system.”
He said questions had been raised about “whether all of those individuals actually have been given due process” even though judges through a lengthy court process already ruled on their cases.
In fiscal year 2022, ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories with a combined 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.