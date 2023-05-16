Food Stamps

(The Center Square) – Food stamp costs in the U.S. still remained at double the cost pre-pandemic in the last month many states offered the COVID-19 supplement.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released food assistance costs for the month of February, which saw a slight decline but still far above pre-COVID spending.

The average monthly benefit per person was $248.48 in February, the lowest cost in the 2023 Fiscal Year which began in October. But was still more than double the cost of $121.21 in February 2020, the last month before many of the states imposed COVID-19 lockdowns in response to the pandemic.

The food stamp costs were $10.58 billion in February, compared to $4.47 billion in February 2020.

There were 32 states and Washington, D.C. that received the extended COVID-19 supplement through February.

For example, in Michigan food assistance was increased by at least $95 more per month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 stopped the supplements after the issuance of February 2023 benefits, according to the USDA.

