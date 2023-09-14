(The Center Square) – NASA said Thursday that an expert panel found no evidence that UFOs are aliens from other planets.
An independent study team focused on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) that the space agency commissioned in 2022 found no evidence of alien activity.
"The top takeaway from the study is that there is a lot more to learn," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Thursday at a briefing about the findings. "The NASA independent study team did not find any evidence that UAP have an extraterrestrial origin. But we don't know what these UAP are."
Nelson also said research should be focused on science.
"We want to shift the conversation about UAPs from sensationalism to science," he said.
Nelson said he thinks there is life on other planets.
"If you ask me, do I believe there’s life in a universe that is so vast that it’s hard for me to comprehend how big it is, my personal answer is yes," Nelson said.