The speedometer and battery level monitor of a new battery-powered bus is shown parked at a bus stop, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in downtown Miami. With the purchase of 75 Proterra ZX5 battery-electric buses, Miami-Dade County will operate one of the nation's largest electric bus fleets, with approximately 10 percent of the Department of Transportation and Public Works Metrobus fleet consisting of zero-emission vehicles, according to a news release from the county. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)