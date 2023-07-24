(The Center Square) – Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, reintroduced legislation on Thursday that would increase support for working class families through tax credits and programs for parents and children.
H.R.4789, titled the Providing for Life Act, would expand the refundable Child Tax Credit up to $3,500 per child under the age of 18 and $4,500 for children under 6 years old, including unborn babies during pregnancy.
The tax credit would be given to parents during the taxable year in which the child is born alive, so in the first year of the child’s birth parents would receive double the credit they normally would receive for the child.
Hinson said in a press release that the bill would also support new parents by enhancing paid parental leave, expanding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, and funding local programs providing support for low-income mothers.
“The Providing for Life Act charts the policy course for a culture of life in America,” Hinson said. “By expanding the Child Tax Credit to include the unborn and provide additional relief to working families, empowering women to care for their babies and families regardless of socioeconomic status or zip code, and expanding access to community resources, we can protect the most vulnerable, make a meaningful difference for those in need, and strengthen all families.”
Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., spearheaded the Senate’s version of the bill, also named the Providing for Life Act, reintroducing the bill after it never left committee in 2022.
“Supporting pregnant mothers and their unborn children is essential, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because America’s continued strength depends on the next generation,” Rubio said. “This comprehensive legislation will provide real assistance for American parents and children in need. We need policies like these to show America that conservatives are pro-life across the board.”
The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America organization chimed in to applaud the Congressmen’s efforts.
“Every mother deserves the support and critical resources she needs to care for herself and her baby,” Marilyn Musgrave, Vice President of Government Affairs for the group, said in a press release. “The Providing for Life Act both recognizes the humanity of unborn children and helps address the challenges moms and families face so they can make life-affirming decisions and thrive.”
The House’s Providing for Life Act was referred to the Committees on Ways and Means, Agriculture, Education and the Workforce, Energy and Commerce, and the Judiciary. The Senate’s bill was most recently read twice and referred to the Committee on Finance.
Both bills failed to make it out of committee in 2022 on first introduction.