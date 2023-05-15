(The Center Square) – Dan McCaleb, The Center Square’s vice president of News and Content, received national recognition as one of only 12 media professionals selected by America’s most authoritative news industry publication.
On May 8, the nationally acclaimed Editor & Publisher Magazine bestowed the title of “Editor Extraordinaire” on a dozen leaders in the media industry – recognizing each for their exemplary leadership of their respective newsrooms.
"We've been extremely fortunate to add one new talented journalist after another over the past few years,” McCaleb said. “If it wasn't for the entire team at The Center Square, we wouldn't have seen the success we've had as a newswire service.”
The Center Square began its fifth year this month.
This award comes as the culmination of McCaleb’s 32 years of publishing experience and recognition. A Pennsylvania native, McCaleb graduated from Allegheny College in 1990 before embarking on the career that would reshape the news-media ecosphere on the state and national level.
This journey began at the Erie Times-News, after which he received his first fulltime position as a reporter for The Daily Iberian in Louisiana. His reporting career continued through The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, La., where he subsequently received his first position as an editor. His rise to top editor came at the Kokomo Tribune in Indiana. Five years later in 2004, he relocated to the suburbs of Chicago as Shaw Media’s managing editor for the Northwest Herald.
During his tenure, the Northwest Herald won the Illinois Press Association's Newspaper of the Year award in eight of nine years. McCaleb eventually was named editorial director at Shaw Media, overseeing news coverage for all of the company's seven daily and dozen weekly newspapers across Illinois in Iowa.
In 2017, McCaleb was named editor of the Illinois News Network, the predecessor of The Center Square. McCaleb helped grow the company's reach by adding redistribution partners across the state. This track record of captaining the newsroom made him an indispensable leader in the 2019 launch of Franklin News Foundation’s newswire The Center Square. In 2019, the company rebranded as The Center Square, and by 2021 expanded its coverage to all 50 states and the federal government in Washington, D.C.
"Our growth, in terms of our reporting power covering all 50 states and the federal government in Washington, D.C. and our incredible reach with nearly 600 media partners nationwide republishing our work, is a testament to the high level of journalists we've been able to add to our staff over the past few years," McCaleb said.
What defines McCaleb’s approach is the same principle that defines The Center Square’s work: straight news, pocketbook journalism that puts the American taxpayer’s needs front and center.
"Dan epitomizes this award and national recognition for his work and commitment to the job is long overdue," said Chris Krug, Franklin News Foundation president and publisher. "It speaks to the importance of the journalistic work across our company and Franklin's commitment to producing the highest-quality news."
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit newswire focused on serving readers the fact-based news they deserve, The Center Square relies not only on McCaleb’s editorial prowess, but on his servant leadership style. McCaleb brings to the newsroom not only a drive for excellence, but also an unfettered willingness to step up and aid the team he leads. The term “ego” simply isn’t in his vocabulary.
Since launching, The Center Square has become the leading voice of taxpayer-centered news, focusing on state- and local-level government and economic reporting – driving investigations that others are afraid or unwilling to pursue. It is through this type of coverage that citizens receive the facts they need to hold officials accountable.
The Center Square speaks people, not politics. This objectivity has earned recognition not only from E&P, but also from media watchdogs such as AllSides and Ad Fontes, who rank The Center Square’s coverage as centrist and fact-based in contrast to its competitors. It has also earned the trust of more than 600 news outlets across the country, who regularly republish The Center Square’s content in state and local communities.