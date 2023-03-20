(The Center Square) – Doctors, accountants, nurses and lawyers need a license to practice in every state in the nation, but the extent of occupational licensing varies widely from state to state, according to a new index.
Some states require people to get licenses for jobs such as auctioneer, vehicle salesperson, wrestling promoter, lactation consultant and eyelash technician.
Occupational licensing affects about 20% of workers in the United States, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A new State Occupational Licensing Index from the Archbridge Institute, a think-tank based in Washington D.C., found that Arkansas had the most occupational licensure followed by Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Washington.
At the bottom of the list were Colorado, Indiana, Wyoming, Missouri and Kansas, which had the fewest barriers.
"Our goal is to inform the national debate regarding occupational licensing reform by providing a new measure of the extent of licensing, which affects more than one in five workers nationally," said author Edward Timmons of the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation at West Virginia University. "This is more than double the fraction of workers who belong to a union, and more than 10 times the fraction of workers who receive the minimum wage."
Timmons said many states face a shortage of skilled workers.
"Licensing erects barriers to entering many of these skilled trades and is making these shortages worse than what they should be," he said.
Noah Trudeau, assistant professor of economics at Saint Francis University and co-author of the index, said licensing requirements come with challenges.
"Licensing not only affects economic mobility, since licenses are often a barrier to jobs with higher wages; it also affects physical mobility, because having to obtain an occupational license in a new state can affect a worker's move decision," Trudeau said. "Performing well in economic freedom doesn't necessarily mean a state is likely to license fewer occupations. Texas and Oklahoma, for example, both rank in the 'Most Free Quartile' of the 2022 Economic Freedom of North America index, but also rank in the most heavily barriered quintile of this index."
The authors of the report looked at what was required for 345 occupations in the 50 states and Washington D.C.
"In several states shampooers must obtain cosmetology licenses to work," the authors wrote in the report. "Other states exempt the profession while still others issue separate shampooer licenses."
The index takes into account total barriers and total licenses. It defines a barrier as "the tasks associated with an occupational title are restricted by an occupational license," whereas "a license is an explicit license for that occupational title." The index accounts for both.
"For the state of Alabama, “Acupuncturist” has a barrier – a physician license, but no explicit “Acupuncturist” license," the authors wrote. "If the [State Occupational Licensing Index] index were calculated with physicians and acupuncturists only, Alabama would have a barriers count of two and a licenses count of one."