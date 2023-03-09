(The Center Square) – A judge ruled that prosecutors in a high-profile corruption case can't bring in an expert witness to explain how machine politics work in Chicago.
Judge Harry Leinenweber said the jury doesn't need an explanation and that a detailed history of the corruption of the Chicago political machine could prejudice the jury regarding the four defendants. Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty and former lobbyist and state lawmaker Michael McClain have all pleaded "not guilty" to conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records. Federal prosecutors allege the four participated in a scheme to reward former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for help with legislation in Springfield that would affect the state's largest electric utility company.
Federal prosecutors had asked to call University of Illinois at Chicago Professor Emeritus Dick Simpson to explain Chicago’s Ward system, "including the operation of the political machine as it works through the Ward political organizations including the Ward Committeeperson, precinct captains and patronage hiring." Prosecutors said in a motion that Simpson's testimony would be "narrowly tailored" to "topics that are relevant to the trial and will likely be unfamiliar to the jury."
The judge said the expert testimony wasn't necessary or relevant.
"The Court does not find that the subject of this proposed testimony is so enigmatic to require expert testimony," he wrote in a ruling. "Neither does the Court see how testimony of the history of the Chicago Machine helps the jury determine a fact at issue in this present case. The Court does see, however, how emphasizing the history of corruption and election fraud that marked the early years of the machine could prejudice defendants."