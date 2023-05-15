(The Center Square) – The FBI had no verifiable evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential election when it launched a federal investigation into the matter, a final report released Monday from Special Counsel John Durham concludes.
Durham, who has been investigating the FBI's role into the now debunked Russian collusion claim, recommended no criminal charges despite the findings.
"Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," Durham wrote to Congress.
Durham concluded that the FBI failed to properly scrutinize leads that led to its investigation.
"In particular, there was significant reliance on investigative leads provided or funded (directly or indirectly) by Trump's political opponents," the report states. "The Department did not adequately examine or question these materials and the motivations of those providing them, even when at about the same time the Director of the FBI and others learned of significant and potentially contrary intelligence."
James Comey was the FBI director at the time and Andrew McCabe was deputy director.
Durham said the FBI relied on evidence from Hillary Clinton's campaign, including the since-debunked Steele dossier, without properly vetting it. Trump defeated Clinton in the 2016 election, and Trump sued Clinton, her campaign and the Democratic party last year over their claims regarding Russia-Trump collusion.