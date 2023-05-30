(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum may end speculation Wednesday about whether or not he will throw his hat into the 2024 presidential race.
The governor is making a "major announcement" in Fargo, which is near his hometown of Arthur, according to an email that links to an event held by "Team Burgum.
Speculation that Burgum would run for president began earlier this month. Burgum started his first term as governor in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.
He would join a crowded field. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week he is running.
Radio host and commentator Larry Elder, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have also said they will run.
Others who could make announcements are former vice-president Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Sununu and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Former President Donald Trump remains the frontrunner in the polls. The latest Morning Consult poll has Trump at 58% to DeSantis at 20%, with other candidates getting less than 10%.
President Joe Biden announced he is seeking a second term. Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are challenging Biden in the Democratic primary.